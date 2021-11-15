(KMOV.com) -- Though there was turnover in the manager's seat for the St. Louis Cardinals this off-season, the bulk of the coaching staff will officially return for the 2022 season. The team announced the full coaching staff Monday, which included a couple of new additions along with a sizeable returning cast.
The highlights of Monday's announcement include the additions of Skip Schumaker and Turner Ward to the St. Louis staff ahead of the 2022 campaign.
A World Champion as a player with the Cardinals in 2011, Schumaker rejoins the organization in a coaching role after spending the last few seasons in various coaching roles for the Padres following the conclusion of his playing days. Last serving as the associate manager in San Diego, Schumaker will take on the role of bench coach, replacing Oliver Marmol after the latter was promoted to manager.
Turner Ward's hiring by the Cardinals as an assistant hitting coach comes after previous assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez was not retained by the team. Multiple reports suggested Jimenez was offered a role as a Minors hitting instructor for 2022--as opposed to an opportunity to rejoin the Major League coaching staff--which he declined.
Ward brings an element of credibility to the dugout in that he is a former big-league hitter, playing for six different organizations from 1990 to 2001. Ward put together a .721 OPS across 1790 plate appearances throughout his Major League career. Though the Cardinals have numerous experienced coaches with valuable talents and skill sets, Ward's presence as a former hitter whose big-league career persisted for more than a decade checks a box that the previous St. Louis coaching staff had been lacking.
Elsewhere on the coaching staff, the Cardinals group shows that the team still values the notion of continuity despite the notable turnover at the manager position this off-season. Pitching Coach Mike Maddux, Bullpen Coach Bryan Eversgerd, Hitting Coach Jeff Albert, First Base Coach Stubby Clapp, Third Base Coach Ron “Pop” Warner and Coach Willie McGee will all return to the Cardinals dugout for 2022.
Also returning are Pitching Strategist Dusty Blake, Run Production Coach Patrick Elkins, Bullpen Catcher/Catching Instructor Jamie Pogue and Bullpen Catcher Kleininger Teran.
