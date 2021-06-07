ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cardinals fans can cheer on the team and get a free jumbo hot dog for $6!
The team partnered up with Nathan’s Famous for the special offer. The $6 tickets are available for the games against the Miami Marlins on June 14-16, Pittsburgh Pirates on June 24 or the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 28-30.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
