ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Baseball is back! Opening day of the Cardinals' 2020 MLB season is finally here. The Cards opened the 60-game season against the Pirates at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Normally, the Clydesdale plow through Busch Stadium and red jackets of all the past Cardinals Hall of Famers are a tradition on opening day but things will look a little different due to the pandemic.
But this year, there will be no fans in the stands but FOX Sports will put virtual fans in baseball stadiums this season during its live MLB broadcasts. The league also expanded the playoffs to 16 teams this year.
READ: Cardinals plan to display 'unified' message regarding social justice on Opening Day Friday
Cardinals President John Mozeliak says some of the biggest challenges will be keeping players safe while they're traveling and getting them to break habits that aren't a good idea in the pandemic.
"In terms of some of those things that we've grown to watch over the years where baseball players spin, or lick their hand before they pitch. You know, these are things that we've talked to our players about we've tried to instruct them that no longer good idea," Mozeliak said. "But breaking these habits are not easy. And I think anytime you incorporate so much change into something, it can be complicated."
Mozeliak says he think's this team looks really good on paper -- and that the the Redbirds' offense will surprise people.
Former MLB player turned commentator Ricky Horton says everyone is just trying to adapt and do the best they can.
"I was wondering during our telecast yesterday what players were going to do after they won the game. You're used to a celebration that includes hugging and you know, spitting in water on your head," said Horton. "Now you got to kind of kick their foot and bring them hand sanitizer. It's just not the same deal."
For those who do wish to gather outside the stadium, the city said masks are required inside any public facility as well as outside when social distancing is not possible.
A large number of fans gathered outside at the new addition to Ballpark Village with a large TV to watch the game.
“You want to be in there so bad but you understand why so this is the closest thing you can get, which is great," said Cardinals fan Jared Hoffman.
Several downtown St. Louis restaurants and bars will be open for the game with limits on capacity and mask and social distancing guidelines. To actually see the games, you can get tickets for the Budweiser Brewhouse Bud Deck rooftop.
“I feel like all the bars and restaurants have done a good job of enforcing the masks. There’s a lot of space and open area and if you don’t feel comfortable you don’t have to come," said Cardinals fan Liz Ojile.
Ballpark Village chief revenue officer, Mike LaMartina, said the venue is limiting capacity to about 40 to 45 percent, much lower than the city-mandated 75 percent.
"This gives us a little head room to increase should that be necessary in the coming weeks to months but it also gives us the ability to accept a rollback if we have to without really affecting the business operations," said LaMartina.
Tickets are sold out for Saturday but there are a few available on Sunday.
