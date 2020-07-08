ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals successfully completed a Summer Camp workout at Busch Stadium Wednesday. While that doesn't necessarily sound all that exciting, it certainly beats the alternative the team endured on Monday.
Along with several other MLB teams this week, the Cardinals were forced to cancel their workout Monday due to a delay in getting the results back for their players' most recent batch of COVID-19 tests.
Understandably, players were frustrated with the setback and the uncertainty surrounding it. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty called it "a disaster for everybody," and explained that displeasure over the situation wasn't limited to just the players.
"I think the confidence will come this week when those tests come back," Flaherty said of whether players were confident the process will work better going forward. "Everybody was just kind of confused like, all right, what's going on, they said it was going to be roughly 48 hours and that's where we were going to be. Everybody was frustrated, throughout the organization. It wasn't just players. Everybody, our head trainer is on the phone trying to figure out where these tests are, like, 'I can't bring these guys in if we don't have these tests.' So I think that will just have to build from here moving forward with the testing process and how everything has gone.
"But look, it was a bump in the road. We're going to go hard from here on out to get ready for Day One. It's just, find a way. We lost one day, but so be it."
John Mozeliak has indicated a belief, based on his conversations with relevant parties, that the testing issues that occurred over the weekend were heavily related to the courier service used by MLB not being in operation due to the Fourth of July holiday. Now that we've moved past the holiday weekend, the Cardinals president of baseball operations said he has been told the process should run much more smoothly moving forward—though it's understandable that the players would like to see the proof in the pudding before regaining a level of comfort and confidence with the operation in this unique baseball season.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt echoed the sentiments expressed by Flaherty Wednesday and shared his belief that the players were willing to put the testing snafu behind them and get back to baseball—so long as it doesn't become a recurring issue.
"I do think they've given some grace to the process," Shildt said. "We're empathetic to the fact that there's a lot going on and it's a newness and there's a learning curve to it. I think, quite honestly, there's an opportunity now to get into a steady rhythm and then the confidence level gets a little higher. But it just needs to be executed.
"There's an understanding why it wasn't, but the patience for that will likely wear thin if it's repeatable."
