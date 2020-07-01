ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nobody can be 100 percent sure that the 2020 baseball season is actually going to be played given the unpredictability of the continued COVID-19 outbreak, but the Cardinals intend to be ready to go for their opener.
The first game of the shortened season is unofficially scheduled for July 24 at Busch Stadium, and a truncated “spring training,” known as summer camp, begins Friday.
Wednesday a workout was held for players who were already in St. Louis.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke to media members after the team’s workout and said the players are ready for the season.
“The common bond of this thing is the excitement,” he said. There's every single player, everybody supporting each other.”
The Cardinals confirmed this week that during their testing, one person associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19. They declined to say if it was a player or staff member, but president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in order for the season to go as planned, the players will have to be safe outside of the stadium.
