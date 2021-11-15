ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals Outfielder Dylan Carlson joined United HealthCare employees to hand out winter coats to elementary students Monday.
More than 250 coats and other winter accessories were given to students at Hickey Elementary School in north St. Louis. Principal Dr. Michael Baird told News 4 the coat giveaway was important because many students walk to school and there is a large homeless population.
The giveaway was funded with a $15,000 UnitedHealthcare grant to the Dreambuilders Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.