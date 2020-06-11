(KMOV.com) -- With one of their league-high six picks on day two of the 2020 MLB draft, the Cardinals kept it local in the fourth round when they selected Ian Bedell out of the University of Missouri.
With the 122nd overall pick, the #STLCards select Ian Bedell! pic.twitter.com/Y1CIIiCKq3— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 12, 2020
Because of coronavirus, the Mizzou standout only had the opportunity to log four starts during his junior season this year, during which he went 2-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. But it was his effort in the prestigious Cape Cod League in the summer of 2019 that helped Bedell launch himself firmly onto the radar of major league scouts for this year's draft.
Competing against some of the best collegiate talent from around the country last summer, Bedell logged 30.2 innings across six starts, posting an exceptional 4-0 record with 36 strikeouts and a sterling 0.59 ERA.
In his last full collegiate season in 2019, Bedell contributed primarily as a relief pitcher for the Tigers in his sophomore campaign. He was remarkable that season, with a 1.56 ERA in 18 appearances, lending to the possibility that the Cardinals could bring Bedell along as a candidate for their bullpen down the road. Given his success as a starter, however, St. Louis could hardly go wrong with giving the 20-year-old Bedell an extended opportunity to pursue that trajectory for his career.
Bedell, who grew up a Cardinals fan, was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 88 prospect entering this year's draft. He is expected to forgo his senior season in Columbia to sign with St. Louis.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.