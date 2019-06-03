ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With their first pick in the 2019 draft, the Cardinals selected LHP Zack Thompson, from the University of Kentucky, 19th overall.
Thompson was a high school standout, getting drafted by Tampa Bay in the 11th round in 2016. He passed on the majors and chose to attend Kentucky instead.
There, he quickly established himself as a dominant pitcher, throwing in 20 games as a freshman and posting a 3.45 ERA in 75.2 innings and striking out 97 while walking 38.
He battled injury his sophomore year, but emerged this year as one of the best arms available in a position-player-heavy draft.
He posted 2.40 ERA in 14 starts this season, striking out 42 and walking 20.
Thompson is big, standing at 6’3 and weighing 225 pounds.
His fastball sits in the low nineties but can reach above 95 miles per hour, and his slider is his best secondary pitch, featuring high spin rates and solid movement.
Thompson also features a changeup and curveball, though both trail in development to the first two pitches, according to scouting reports.
MLB Pipeline has Thompson as the 14th-ranked prospect in the draft and the fifth-best pitcher.
