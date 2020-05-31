ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — It’s been a tumultuous week across America, as the police officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota has led to protests in many cities throughout the country.
Over the weekend, the St. Louis area has seen examples of constructive, unifying protests, like when Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong marched alongside protesters seeking justice for Floyd Saturday afternoon. The area has also watched these peaceful protests later devolve into violence and chaos as additional individuals showed up at the protest sites later in the evening Saturday.
Floyd's death and the subsequent protests have inspired public statements from many prominent sports figures, including viewpoints being shared by several players from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler posted his perspective on recent events via his Instagram account earlier this week. The accompanying image to his post featured the phrase “I can’t breathe,” a reference to words spoken by George Floyd shortly before his death.
“Here’s the thing,” Fowler began in the post. “I know it’s hard to fully grasp why black people are outraged. It’s hard to grasp unless you’ve seen people hold their purses tighter when you walk by, when you have people refer to you as “not black” when you’re not “ghetto”. When your parents have to give you a talk when you’re just a kid. “you can’t act like your white friends. you’ll get killed. they won’t”
“This is a generational discussion EVERY black family has. It terrifies you as a kid, and as an adult.”
Though much division endures in today’s world, an element of solidarity has been evident among Fowler’s Cardinals teammates this week, as others have spoken in support of Fowler’s same sentiment.
On Sunday, Adam Wainwright shared Fowler’s post on Twitter, noting the powerful impact it had on him and his family. Wainwright shared with his followers that he had reached out privately to Fowler to express appreciation for his teammate, and then posted Fowler’s response from their private exchange.
Cont'd.... From Dex:I appreciate the message bro. Your affirmation is actually needed. The silence can be hurtful so I respect the hell out of you for reaching out.Would really be meaningful if you used your platform too!— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 31, 2020
In 2019, Wainwright and his wife, Jenny, adopted their son, Caleb Adam Wainwright, into their family. Amid the turmoil escalating across the country this week, Mrs. Wainwright posted a tweet—which was later retweeted by her husband—articulating her tender feelings and concerns about the world in which her son Caleb will grow up.
“How could this precious little boy be judged for the color of his beautiful, perfect skin? I hate that the innocence and joy will be stolen from him when he learns of the prejudices men of color deal with,” Jenny Wainwright said in her tweet, which accompanied an image of a smiling Caleb.
Fellow Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty retweeted Fowler’s post and shared Mrs. Wainwright’s tweet with a raised-fist emoji to express his unity. Sunday night, Flaherty posted a statement of his own with the caption "I CAN'T BREATHE."
The driving message behind Flaherty's statement called for changes to a system that does not hold police officers "accountable for their actions."
I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/rfwtVFvTpN— Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) June 1, 2020
Elsewhere in the local sports landscape, University of Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin shared his thoughts via Twitter statement. Sharing he was “heartbroken” at the death of George Floyd, Martin called for unity in working to end “the violence toward people of color, the hate, the racism, the systemic oppression” that exist in America today.
“Now, more than ever before, it’s important to love each other, to listen to each other and grow together,” Martin said.
