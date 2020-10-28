(KMOV.com) — Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Wednesday that the team has declined a team option for Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong for the 2021 season. The Cardinals had 24 hours following the end of the World Series to decide whether to pick up the option.
Mozeliak noted that declining the $12.5 million option for Wong for 2021 does not necessarily mean that the second baseman won't play for St. Louis next season. The Cardinals and Wong are expected to leave the door open for a reunion as the latter explores free agency.
Wong receives a $1 million buyout since the Cardinals declined the option. Mozeliak mentioned Tommy Edman as a player that could take over the second base job should a reunion with Wong not come to fruition.
One issue that we'll likely see crop up throughout this year's free agent market in Major League Baseball is a collective sense from teams that spending in general will be more restricted as teams adjust to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer games and the lack of fans in the stands in 2020 impacted revenues across the board in MLB. Many organizations, including the Cardinals, endured significant staff reductions and layoffs as a result.
We haven't yet seen how all of this will impact player salaries in the coming years, but it wouldn't be surprising to see teams across the league use the pandemic as a crutch to justify limited spending on talent acquisition—right, wrong or otherwise.
Under different circumstances, the Cardinals would have picked up Wong's option without a second thought. Common sense would dictate that St. Louis still prefers to keep him in the fold. Owner Bill DeWitt Jr. has long valued the concept of retaining legacy players, and though Wong's youthful exuberance might have caused this fact to sneak up on you, the 30-year-old has been a Cardinal for seven years now. He first appeared for St. Louis in 2013. He was drafted by the team in 2008. He's been a fixture for the organization.
Under the current reality, the Cardinals' decision Wednesday could be the first step in a changing of the guard at a position of stability for St. Louis in recent years.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.