(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals’ announcement this week that the team had declined the 2021 option for Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong sent a chill over the club’s winter before the winter even truly arrived.
In addition to his defensive prowess, which this season netted Wong his second consecutive Fielding Bible award and will more than likely earn him another Gold Glove when the Rawlings announcement comes out next month, Wong provided a .350 on-base percentage as the Cardinals primary lead-off hitter in 2020. Wong graded out as the second-most valuable position player on the St. Louis roster this season according to the FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement metric.
Though his overall production offensively was down from the year before—the wattage in his power swing hardly flickered this year—Wong’s seventh full season as a Cardinal was another sturdy one. Besides, the Cardinals are on record that they are willing to overlook a down year given the unusual circumstances of their 2020 season. John Mozeliak said Wednesday the Cardinals want to be cautious about overreacting to individual performances in a truncated 2020 when determining expectations for the future.
“I don’t know,” Mozeliaks said when asked whether the team’s poor production from its outfielders would lead the team to look for external solutions this off-season. “I think everybody wants me to say yes to that question and that’s why you’re asking it. I feel like, again, this was a very difficult season to make judgments. We had 15 players that tested positive for COVID. I think as we look back on that, we have learned a lot about how COVID affects people and I do think it had a negative effect on performance.
“It’s, again, a hard thing to answer because we didn’t play perhaps the most normal 58-game season, where others may have. I’m not using that as an excuse. I am using that as a reason for pause.”
So the Cardinals want to pause before determining whether an offense that finished in the bottom five of most major statistical categories will need outside reinforcements this winter. Understandable. But wait a minute—didn't they just use Wong’s latest performance to dictate that he wouldn’t be worth the $12.5 million option the club held on him for next season?
That’s the element of this situation that should be most frustrating to Cardinals fans. St. Louis’ decision not to exercise Wong’s option—a move that cuts his ties with the club and renders him a free agent—didn’t really have anything to do with his abilities on the field. It does not signal that the front office believes the 2021 Cardinals would be a better team without Kolten Wong starting at second base.
It was simply a cost-cutting measure that the Cardinals claim was necessitated by the present and future uncertainty surrounding baseball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's really difficult to plan when you have a lot of uncertainties,” Mozeliak said in discussing the team’s off-season approach. “Right now, we don’t know what our revenues are going to look like next year. We don’t understand what attendance will look like next year. Candidly, we don’t even know exactly what the rules might be for next year.”
When it came to Wong, the Cardinals prioritized the payroll over the player, and informed him Wednesday afternoon that they would not be picking up his option.
“I told him that with some of the uncertainties, we’re just not in a position to do that,” Mozeliak said.
I’m not going to waste space on this page quoting Mozeliak’s exact phrasing about how he and Wong agreed the two sides would keep the door open on a reunion. History has shown that from the Cardinals perspective, that’s a flimsy line. Mozeliak often repeated the same about Marcell Ozuna’s free agency last winter, yet even as Ozuna remained unsigned all the way into late January, the Cardinals refused to re-engage. Once Ozuna declined the team’s qualifying offer in November—which the Cardinals gambled he would do because they wanted the draft pick compensation when he eventually signed elsewhere—St. Louis never made another offer. They weren’t interested, even if they didn’t say it publicly.
Based on where things stand as of now, Wong return is something I’d have to see to believe. Heartfelt social media posts from Wong and his wife Alissa indicate their expectations that a fresh start in a new city is on the horizon for 2021.
It’s really a shame, too. The Cardinals have long been an organization that prided itself upon retaining its core players. This winter, though, could see the departures of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, in addition to Wong. All three are free agents as of Tuesday.
The unmatched equity of 36 combined years in the St. Louis organization for Yadi and Waino will understandably overshadow all other off-season storylines as Cardinals fans fret over whether the club will retain the dynamic duo for next season. Still, the abrupt end to Wong’s tenure as a Cardinal shouldn't be a footnote. Drafted by St. Louis in 2011, Wong has spent a decade as a member of the Cardinals family. That’s the kind of legacy that Bill DeWitt Jr. has historically cherished and placed value in retaining as a Cardinal for life.
Just not this time.
Matt Carpenter is a perfect parallel to how the Cardinals have handled these matters in the past. Carpenter was drafted two years ahead of Wong. He made his MLB debut two seasons before Wong did. Two seasons ago, the Cardinals gave Matt Carpenter a contract extension specifically because of the argument that these legacies mattered.
"When we get a core player, we like to keep him here," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said after the April 2019 Carpenter extension. "We've made every effort to do that since I've been here and before."
Because of the extreme value placed on legacy, the Cardinals guaranteed Carpenter’s salary at $18.5 million for 2020 and 2021. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic created the current climate of uncertainty throughout the market, the extension loomed over the Cardinals budget. That’s because, when the extension happened, there was really no need for it.
Carpenter was under contract for 2019 and a decision on his $18.5 million option for 2020 wasn’t due until that season ended. To further illustrate the point, even if Carpenter’s 2019 performance dictated $18.5 million as a worthwhile number for his 2020 salary (which it didn’t), the Cardinals simply could have picked up the option for that season. It would not have been until the end of the 2020 season that Carpenter could have threatened to test the free-agent market, even if he wanted to. The mere idea that Carpenter could someday test the market was enough to get the Cardinals to offer multiple guaranteed years—that's how important his legacy was to the team.
Knowing what we know now, it’s a slam dunk to declare that Carpenter would not have commanded an $18.5 million salary on the open market this winter. He wouldn’t have done so last winter, either, in an alternate universe where the Cardinals never offered him the needless extension and declined his 2020 option. Perhaps in that universe, the Cardinals would have offered Carpenter an incentive-based contract for 2020—like they did for Wainwright in 2019—keeping his Cardinal legacy alive, but at a price that more accurately reflected his present value.
There’s another certainty within that alternate universe: Kolten Wong is still a Cardinal.
The Cardinals will pay Carpenter $18.5 million in 2021, far more than the $11.5 million they saved by cutting Wong loose (they had to pay Wong a $1 million buyout in declining the option). Had things been handled differently, both players could have remained with the team for years to come.
The way it turned out, the better contributor of the two for each of the last two years is no longer with the organization. The budget doesn't have room for both.
If the Cardinals are anticipating such a tight budget as we sit at the end of October, you’d have to imagine they recognized in September this would be the case. In that light, it’s interesting to note that Andrew Miller’s nine appearances last month landed him two beyond the number required for his 2021 option to vest automatically. To be clear, I’m not suggesting that the front office could have told Mike Shildt to lay off Miller, one of the team’s more effective relievers down the stretch, to avoid triggering his option. Such behavior would have been grievance-worthy for the veteran Miller, who is an executive board member of the MLBPA and considered a valuable member of the clubhouse.
Wong was a valued member of the clubhouse, too.
COVID has been used as a scapegoat this week throughout baseball, as quality players like Wong have seen options declined that might have been exercised under more typical circumstances. In the Cardinals' case, the money already on the books was deemed too substantial to make room for Wong.
“It’s just immediate flexibility, whereas if we committed to it and then all of a sudden we realized we were in a more difficult spot, then what are we left to try to do?” Mozeliak said. “Not having a ton of time to explore the trade market or know what that looks like, candidly, it was just the very conservative and safer play at the moment.”
