ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After a week-long nightmare in which 13 members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team thought it was out of the woods when it was cleared by Major League Baseball to travel back home to St. Louis on Wednesday.
Friday's news would indicate those beliefs were premature.
MLB has confirmed that the Cardinals' game against the Cubs, scheduled for Friday night at Busch Stadium, has been postponed. Mark Saxon of The Athletic first reported the postponement was due to further positive COVID-19 test results. Several reports have suggested those results include at least one additional Cardinals player testing positive, though MLB did not confirm that in its release announcing the postponement.
Official word from MLB on Friday's Cards, Cubs postponement: pic.twitter.com/fJ3vOgVeK9— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 7, 2020
In order to successfully depart Milwaukee after nearly a week quarantined at the team hotel, the Cardinals had to receive two consecutive batches of negative results among the team personnel who remained in the traveling party. The confirmed positives were immediately sent home in rental cars upon learning of their positive results in order to keep the spread isolated. Unfortunately, according to Friday's news, the spread was not entirely stamped out before the Cardinals returned home.
The team got back to St. Louis via plane Wednesday morning before practicing at Busch Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.
Latest Cards positive came after three days of all clean results but through contact tracing wasn’t entirely shocking since this player had been near the others.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 7, 2020
To date, the Cardinals have confirmed the identities for six of the seven players previously known to have tested positive. Those players were Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, all of whom have been placed on the injured list. Carlos Martinez was also placed on the injured list, but has not been confirmed as a positive case by the team.
