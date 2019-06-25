ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In what is certainly a big blow to the strength of the Cardinals bullpen, the team announced Monday that closer Jordan Hicks will have TOmmy John surgery after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament.
Hicks departed Saturday's win over the Angels due to injury with one out remaining in the ninth inning. Initially, the team determined the 22-year-old flamethrower would not require imaging, and considered it to be a short-term injury situation. After Sunday, however, it was decided Hicks would undergo an MRI, where the UCL tear was discovered.
The surgery will be performed on Wednesday, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said.
Tough news for #stlcards, Jordan Hicks will have Tommy John surgery tomorrow morning. @KMOV— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) June 25, 2019
In his second year for St. Louis, Hicks has a record of 2-2 and an ERA of 3.14. to go along with 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. His 14 saves lead the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.