ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In what is certainly a big blow to the strength of the Cardinals bullpen, the team announced Monday that closer Jordan Hicks has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.
Hicks departed Saturday's win over the Angels due to injury with one out remaining in the ninth inning. Initially, the team determined the 22-year-old flamethrower would not require imaging, and considered it to be a short-term injury situation. After Sunday, however, it was decided Hicks would undergo an MRI, where the UCL tear was discovered.
The torn ligament in Hicks' right elbow almost certainly means he will miss a considerable amount of time. The Cardinals press released said the team is still determining the next course of action for Hicks, but it seems unlikely that he would avoid surgery if the diagnosis of a torn UCL is accurate.
In his second year for St. Louis, Hicks has a record of 2-2 and an ERA of 3.14. to go along with 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. His 14 saves lead the team.
