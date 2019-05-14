ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals Care will no longer host its annual 6k Run/Walk in downtown St. Louis.
The Cardinals charity sent out a letter Tuesday saying in part, 'We have ultimately decided to shift our focus to other fundraising events. We thank you for your generous support that helped us raise over $900,000 for kids in our community.'
This would have been the 10th year for the 6k that ends inside Busch Stadium.
News 4 is still working to find out exactly why the event has ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.