Drizzle and colder temperatures did not stop people, and Fred Bird, from showing up at the Cardinals Care 6k Sunday morning.
The 6k, or 3.7 mile run, was daunting to some.
“I don’t want to do it,” said David Howard, who came to the event with his son. “But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be fun.”
The runners showed up for the Cardinals Foundation, called Cardinal’s Care.
Three-time Track and Field Olympian and St. Louis Native Jackie Joyner Kersee was there to show her support for the foundation and the runners.
“Being able to provide free equipment for non-profits who do not have those resources, also being able to put up different ball fields,” Kersee said.
Kersee complimented the statue of Cardinals legend Stan Musial outside of the stadium.
“Truly a blessing to have Stan the Man, no longer here, overlooking us,” said Kersee.
So many people showing up to the event in the cold was a warm welcome after the race was canceled last year because of the protests over the Jason Stockley verdict.
“Well, this actually would have been our second year here, but last year was canceled,” said Howard. “We were so disappointed, we couldn’t wait until this year to do it again.”
What makes this race so unique is finishing on the baseball diamond inside of Busch Stadium, which is even better for Howard when the team is on a roll.
“They’re doing great this year, they’re going to make playoffs,” said Howard.
