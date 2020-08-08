ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are making sure local children are ready for school and held a drive-thru school supply giveaway through Cardinals Care.
On Saturday, they provided free backpacks, sanitizer and masks to children who are part of the Redbird Rookies summer baseball program.
