ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday's workout at Busch Stadium was first delayed, then canceled altogether after the Cardinals were unable to get the results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing on players.
The results from the tests, administered Friday, were not received, and out of caution the club canceled Monday's activities.
"Our players and staff were not comfortable because they had not received the results of their Friday tests," said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
The team originally pushed back their workout to 6 p.m. Monday, but made the decision to cancel it mid-afternoon.
They are the third team to cancel activities due to a delay in test results Monday, as both the Astros and Nationals announced they had not received medical clearances and would not hold workouts.
The Cardinals have had three players test positive for COVID-19.
Left-handed pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez were confirmed to have tested positive on Saturday, and third base prospect Elehuris Montero was announced Sunday.
A fourth member of the organization was also confirmed to have the virus, though their name was not disclosed.
