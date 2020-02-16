JUPITER, Fla. — Excited. Intense. Energy. Fun. POW!
These were the responses given by Cardinals pitchers when asked for one word to describe their fungo-wielding bullpen coach Sunday.
Meet Bryan Eversgerd, the mad scientist of rag ball.
This time of year, Cardinals pitchers are focused on ramping up their throwing programs to prepare their bodies for the workload of a six-month season. But spring training is about far more than balls and strikes for these guys. In these early days before Grapefruit League play begins, the pitching staff frequents the backfields to practice a variety of drills. Pitchers fielding practice, usually referenced as PFP for short, is a constant part of these February mornings at the beginning of camp.
A lot of these drills can be monotonous for the players; there's only so much you can do to make pick-off drills seem fun. But when it comes to the rag ball drill, Cardinals bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd is a kid in a candy shop.
If he's running the drill, you're in for a good time.
“He was jumping around trying to square us up,” Dakota Hudson said. "Just couldn’t give it to him, you know? Just have to have your glove game on to take him down a peg. It was a lot of fun.”
Asked who stood out among his group of pitchers at the wall, Eversgerd mentioned Daniel Ponce de Leon—whose competitive nature on the mound clearly carried over to the drills Sunday—before taking a moment to marvel at the improvement Hudson had shown since last year.
“Last year I got a lot of ground balls and I was a little more worried about, you know, ‘Don’t miss one!,'" Hudson said. "This year it was more like, okay, let me just see the ball and get my glove there. I slowed it down a little bit, but then again, I may have just had a good day. Let me get back to you after he’s slapped a few more of those rag balls at us. Maybe it might go the other way next time.”
Eversgerd pushes each player to be his best, shouting out simulated game situations to which the pitchers respond accordingly by mocking a throw to the correct base after fielding the ball. When a player makes a nice snag or nails their footwork when looking the imaginary runner back to the bag, 'Gerdy' gives them an enthusiastic whoop for a job well done.
But make no mistake: he has no intention of going easy on these guys. After a softly-hit grounder to Brett Cecil for which Eversgerd was not particularly pleased with himself, he told Cecil, "Happy birthday on that one," implying he'd just given the Cardinals lefty a gift.
"Too close!" the pitchers occasionally protested to regarding Gerdy's positioning as he stood mere feet from where the pitchers were stationed. Not only did Eversgerd cheat in as close as he reasonably could get, he wasn’t shy about trying to send rockets past them from that short distance. Occasionally after a missed catch, guys like Jack Flaherty and Ponce would stay planted in front of the wall, needing a shot at redemption before letting the next in line take his turn.
For as much as the rag ball drill is important for the pitchers working to fine-tune their readiness for fielding come-backers in actual games, it’s evident that Eversgerd gets as much out of it as the players do.
“Guy’s living his best life,” Flaherty quipped.
Gerdy gets animated. With a fungo bat as his weapon of choice, Eversgerd makes it his goal to punch the rag balls—which are softer and lighter than regular baseballs—past the pitcher after he simulates his delivery to home plate. The green wall behind the pitcher is his target; when he sneaks one by a player, the hooping, hollering and occasional razzing that emanates from his mouth provides some of the best entertainment of the spring.
It’s common to hear Gerdy invoke hockey lingo, bellowing “Five-hole!” when he rockets one between the pitcher’s legs or "Got 'em stick side!" when he shoots one past a pitcher's right hip.
In this group, shenanigans from Waino, Carlos, KK and co. They're having a good time out here. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/znxDSec39e— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 16, 2020
The players feed off Gerdy's energy, allowing them to get in quality work while finding ways to enjoy the grind of spring camp.
“You should really never take rag balls lightly just because they come at you pretty quick, but him being as intense as he is kind of pumps us up,” Cecil said. “Especially with that being our last station of the day. It kind of gets us refocused in a sense.
“That (drill) is one of my favorites, believe it or not,” Cecil added with a laugh. “It’s awesome.”
Anyone watching—or standing within earshot of the Jupiter back fields, for that matter—can tell Eversgerd is in his element when running the rag ball drill.
"I love it," he told me as he walked off the field after Sunday's practice. "I'd do it everyday if they'd let me."
