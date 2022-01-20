(KMOV.com) — The freeze persists across Major League Baseball as fans of the sport await the end to the lockout—and for news of a forthcoming spring training to present itself. Though the uncertainty of that front carries on, the future certainly looks bright when it comes to a trio of St. Louis Cardinals prospects.
Three Cardinals prospects landed among Baseball America's annual list of the Top 100 prospects in MLB. In fact, all three of Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore and Jordan Walker were listed among the top half of that list, and are considered by Baseball America among the Top 50 prospects in the game.
Infielder Nolan Gorman landed at No. 34, with his long-time friend and fellow first-round pick from the 2018 MLB Draft Matthew Liberatore checking in at No. 50.
The ascension of another Cardinals prospect, though, superseded both of them.
Ever since the Cardinals selected Jordan Walker with the No. 21 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the teenage phenom has commanded attention from around the game. His tremendous performance across multiple levels of the minors in his first professional season in 2021 has vaulted Walker to the No. 24 prospect in all of MLB as 2022 begins.
We know who is #1 this year ... but who has a chance to be the top prospect 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿?@Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker definitely has a chance https://t.co/2vuNNtKPfN pic.twitter.com/SnOrI0G3TA— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 20, 2022
Though the 2020 cancellation of the minor-league schedule meant nowhere for Walker to go in an official capacity after he was drafted in the middle of that summer, Walker wasted no time last season showing what he could do. Walker needed just 27 games to prove that he was ready for a promotion beyond Low-A ball in Palm Beach, posting an 1.162 OPS with six home runs in 122 plate appearances.
He got the call to High-A Peoria about a month beyond his 19th birthday. There, he continued to thrive at a rate considerably above his age-level, posting an .831 OPS with a .292 batting average.
Typically with tremendous young prospects, it takes time for power to develop following a promotion. That Walker was able to knock eight home runs with a sturdy .487 SLG at High-A at just 19 years old bodes well for his future power potential for St. Louis.
In BA's Top 100 release, both Walker and Gorman earned a 70-grade power rating on an 80-point scale.
Three Cardinals prospects landed in @BaseballAmerica's Top 100 list:▪️3B Jordan Walker (No. 24)▪️INF Nolan Gorman (No. 34)▪️LHP Matthew Liberatore (No. 50) https://t.co/l0Do6MlkvQ pic.twitter.com/bkCARpjp9S— Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) January 19, 2022
With an eye on a potential promotion to the majors, Gorman saw an increase in his defensive work at second base last season. With Nolan Arenado cemented at third base for the Cardinals for the foreseeable future, such flexibility could provide Gorman an easier path to the big leagues in St. Louis. The expected addition of the Universal Designated Hitter in 2022 would also give Gorman another avenue for playing time with the Cardinals.
If his bat demands the promotion during spring training, Gorman could find his way to St. Louis in the early portion of the 2022 season.
Liberatore is another prospect who should expect his MLB debut during the 2022 campaign. The dynamic left-handed pitcher finished 9-9 with a 4.04 ERA in 124.2 innings for Triple-A Memphis last season.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.