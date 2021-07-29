ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can score Cardinals and Blues tickets if you get vaccinated this weekend!
The City of St. Louis is giving gift cards to City Civil Service employees who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health has partnered with the Enterprise Center for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 31 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses scheduled for Aug. 21, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who receive the vaccine at the event will get a pair of tickets to an upcoming Cardinals home game. They will also be registered to win tickets to a St. Louis Blues preseason game.
Below is a list of other vaccination clinics planned in August by the Department of Health:
- Saturday, August 7, 10am-2pm, Lane Tabernacle CME Church, 910 N. Newstead, 63108
- Tuesday, August 10, 5pm-9pm, Strauss Park, 3534 Washington Ave, 63103
- Saturday, August 14, 10am-2pm, Northside Early Child Care Center, 3033 N. Euclid, 63115
- Saturday, August 21, 10am-2pm, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., 63103
- This clinic will serve second dose needs for a clinic held July 31, as well as walk-ins.
