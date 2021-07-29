ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can score Cardinals and Blues tickets if you get vaccinated this weekend!

City of St. Louis giving gift cards to employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The City of St. Louis is giving gift cards to City Civil Service employees who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health has partnered with the Enterprise Center for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 31 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses scheduled for Aug. 21, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who receive the vaccine at the event will get a pair of tickets to an upcoming Cardinals home game. They will also be registered to win tickets to a St. Louis Blues preseason game.

Below is a list of other vaccination clinics planned in August by the Department of Health: