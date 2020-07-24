ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — When John Mozeliak and the rest of the Cardinals front office developed its strategy for how the club would approach the roster heading into the 2020 season, they probably envisioned having the opportunity to see the impact of their decisions play out on the field before July 24.
Though the wait was longer than anticipated, it's hard to imagine an Opening Day outcome more synchronized to the design the Cardinals had in mind over the winter.
An excellent outing from ace starting pitcher Jack Flaherty? Check.
Production from the outfielders based on a commitment to the internal options that remained following the departure of Marcell Ozuna? Check.
Incremental improvements elsewhere in the lineup, from established sources who have refined their skills to boost performance beyond their middling efforts of a year ago? Check.
Nearly blowing a three-run lead in the ninth? Che—
Wait a minute—that wasn't in the script.
In the MLB debut of their closer Kwang Hyun Kim, the Cardinals survived a late comeback bid by the Pirates 5-4 Friday with the help of a game-ending double play orchestrated by Kolten Wong at second.
"It was not a routine double play ball," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "They did make it look way easier than it was, but that's a big-league double play right there to end the game."
Two runs scored off Kim in a ninth inning that opened with an Tommy Edman error on a well-struck grounder to third, followed by a Colin Moran double to right field and Jose Osuna single up the middle. Three of the five batted balls Kim permitted in the inning registered with exit velocities greater than 100 mph off the bat, making for an anxious debut for the lefty closer.
"He got a tough hop to Tommy to lead off the inning, you know, there's one out there," Shildt said, dissecting Kim's outing. "Got a pitch up to Moran and then a ground ball found a hole. Then after that I saw him make a lot of quality pitches, and got a double play ball to end it."
Beyond the stressful top of the ninth, though, the Cardinals truly did execute precisely the gameplan that they believe will accompany their success this season.
Throughout the off-season and subsequent spring—and repeated by Mozeliak in media interviews as recently as Friday—the Cardinals insisted that they wanted to see what they had in some of their young players on the cusp of the lineup, like Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas. With first crack at the left field job, O'Neill took advantage, mashing a home run into the left field bullpen to lead off the scoring Friday.
"He's really been intentional about how he's working, what he's doing, even more clarity of his approach," Shildt said of O'Neill. "Clearly a big strong kid—he just has to get a pitch to hit, put a pretty good swing on it and the rest will take care of itself."
Dexter Fowler was the next outfielder to add a homer before a vintage bloop RBI single from Yadier Molina gave Flaherty a three-run cushion in the sixth. The base hit to left came on the very first pitch Pirates reliever Clay Holmes threw after relieving starter Joe Musgrove—classic Yadi aggression when he sees a first pitch he likes.
As it happened, that bit of insurance came at the right time for Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty.
Anyone that watched the Cardinals from July onward in 2019 could have told you Flaherty would be the team's Opening Day starter this season. In that coveted role, the 24-year-old budding ace threw six scoreless innings to open the night, extending a regular season streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 25 straight donuts, dating back to last September.
Flaherty required only 65 pitches to traverse those first six innings Friday, impressing his manager and the imaginary Busch Stadium crowd with his efficiency.
"I saw a guy that was super efficient," Shildt said. "In control of everything he was doing, really good pace—pretty much a blueprint of how we want to pitch."
The seventh inning, though, would prove to be a tester for Flaherty, as the Pirates attempted to pillow fight the Cardinals' starter into submission. Pittsburgh scratched off four consecutive seeing-eye singles to account for a pair of runs before Flaherty fielded a swinging bunt and fired to the sure-handed Paul Goldschmidt to retire Jarrod Dyson and end the threat.
Of course, nobody ever wants to see their pitcher allow four hits in a row, but it's not like Flaherty was surrendering hard contact. The hardest hit ball he allowed in the inning was a grounder at 89.7 mph off the bat, but the result of the string of singles had the Pirates on the cusp of tying the game before Flaherty bore down to get out of the inning.
"Huge," Flaherty said of his ability to grit through the seventh with the lead intact. "Any time you get in those big spots it's just about continuing to execute. I got the big strikeout to Heredia, and then I had to move past—you know, I was frustrated giving up the hit, but I had to move past and execute, make the play on Dyson. Goldy made a really good play. I didn't make a very good throw to him on that one, but he showed really good footwork. The ball went right around Dyson. I'm surprised it didn't hit him. It was really good footwork, so under-the-radar, but catching that ball was huge."
Flaherty's night ended with seven innings of two-run baseball, as Ryan Helsley came in from the bullpen to pitch a scoreless eighth. In the bottom half of that inning, Paul DeJong deposited a pair of vital insurance runs into the visiting bullpen, picking up right where he left off in his red-hot "spring."
Between spring and summer camps, DeJong hit five home runs in exhibitions against opposing clubs, including one against the Royals on Wednesday. He also victimized his own teammates for long balls a time or two during Summer Camp intrasquads, a testament to how locked-in he looks at the plate as the 2020 campaign gets underway.
"Nice easy stroke," Shildt said of DeJong. "I was talking to Ollie (Marmol) in BP about Pauly, just watching his BP. He's in his legs good, but he's just so fluid with his hands, just using his hands. Such an easy, sweet swing. Obviously that turned out to be a big one."
DeJong's eighth-inning blast capped a productive day for the St. Louis offense, as every starter but nine-hole hitter Harrison Bader reached base at least once. Goldschmidt tallied a pair of hits and runs scored. Lead-off man Kolten Wong notched a pair of hits, including a triple. O'Neill, Fowler and DeJong added some thunder.
Just like most aspects of the Cardinals' first win of 2020, the output of the offense Friday was just how they drew it up under the February sun in Jupiter, Florida.
"That's exactly what we like. A lot of quality at-bats," Shildt said. "The depth of the lineup, it really felt like the whole lineup had a lot of quality at-bats all the way through. That's what elite offenses do."
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
