ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — When Jack Flaherty toed the rubber in a game at Busch Stadium Wednesday night for the first time since May 19, he looked pretty much how we’ve come to expect Jack Flaherty to look.
Against a capable Brewers lineup, Flaherty settled deeper into his rhythm in the aftermath of the injured list stint that kept him out of action for more than two months due to an oblique injury. Though portions of his outing in a 6-4 Cardinals loss Wednesday night felt to Flaherty like a “grind,” the 25-year-old right-hander was far from the reason his team fell to the Brewers. Flaherty tossed six innings of two-run baseball, allowing just four hits and striking out eight—another quality start for the Cardinals ace.
What didn’t look quite right to Flaherty in his latest start at Busch Stadium were his surroundings. In a scene comparable to the early portion of the season when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team into limiting capacity at the ballpark, Flaherty pitched before swaths of empty seats at Busch Stadium Wednesday.
The Cardinals announced Wednesday’s attendance at 25,938. That figure seemed high, given my brief consideration of the idea that I might arrive at a more accurate total by simply counting each of the fans, myself. Though I ultimately opted against the task, that I was only half-kidding at the notion says as much about the state of affairs as Flaherty did with his deservedly skeptical response to this writer’s question leading off his post-game Zoom interview.
“It was whatever,” Flaherty said when asked for his thoughts on getting back to pitching in front of the home fans for the first time in three months. Full capacity at Busch Stadium wasn’t yet a thing the last time Flaherty started a game there. Evidently, it still isn’t. Flaherty’s response indicated he noticed it, too.
“It was good to pitch for this team I mean—you know,” he continued, turning a cookie-cutter leadoff question into a candid answer. “You’re at the game, you see how full it is. So that’s that. But it’s good to pitch for this team no matter where it is.”
Even still, the fans who were present were treated early to a positive development for the Cardinals offense. Against another of the Brewers numerous Cy Young candidates, Freddy Peralta, St. Louis strung together five hits and three runs across the first two innings, a welcomed sign following a shutout loss Tuesday.
Milwaukee’s runs against Flaherty came courtesy of solo home runs by Willy Adames and Avisail Garcia in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Following Peralta’s early exit from the game due to shoulder discomfort, the Brewers’ bullpen held the Cardinal bats in check to make a game out of things in the late innings.
Nolan Arenado twice found himself on the wrong end of a pair of questionable check-swing calls by first-base umpire Alan Porter. Following the second one, Arenado felt Porter should know about it. Between the bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth, Arenado was ejected for his role in the ensuing engagement, which took place as Arenado made his way back onto the field for defense. He never did reach his position.
August 19, 2021
For a team clinging to the outskirts of contention for the NL Central, it was an inopportune time for frustrations to boil over for the Cardinals third baseman. When another home run by Garcia in the top of the ninth tied the game, it was Edmundo Sosa who took an at-bat in the three-hole for St. Louis in the bottom half of the inning. He entered the game in Arenado’s stead in the top of the eighth.
Though Sosa’s line out to right field came from a strong swing and produced quality contact, it’s indisputable that the team would have preferred its best position player swinging in that spot instead. The same was true in the ensuing 10th inning, as Arenado’s presence was missed in the field during a trying defensive frame for the Cardinals.
Alex Reyes, who surrendered Garcia’s second homer of the night back in the ninth, remained in the game for the 10th. A throwing error by Reyes on a squibber in front of the mound set up Milwaukee with runners on second and third with nobody out. Though Reyes worked through the next two hitters to find light at the end of the tunnel, a former MVP was stepping into the plate.
A discussion on the mound took place ahead of Christian Yelich’s at-bat as Reyes, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and the infielders discussed their options. That conference led to the Cardinals facing Yelich despite having first base open and reliever Josh Hader’s spot in the order on deck.
“It was more so about the way we wanted to attack him,” Reyes said of the mound visit ahead of the Yelich at-bat. “There was a question and we all came together and said we wanted to face him. I didn’t think about walking him.”
Shildt described the reasoning from a perspective that suggested Jace Peterson’s insertion as a pinch-hitter for Hader was inevitable regardless of how St. Louis proceeded with Yelich.
After closing out Tuesday’s game, Hader threw a 14-pitch ninth inning leading into this pivotal moment in the top of the 10th Wednesday. As Milwaukee had reliever Devin Williams warming, it’s conceivable Shildt and the Cardinals had correctly deduced that the Brewers intended to swap out Hader for a pinch-hitter regardless of how the Yelich plate appearance unfolded. That line of thought played a role in the team’s decision to pitch to Yelich, who had been 0-for-4 in the game to that point.
Shildt added that Peterson’s proclivity for drawing walks didn’t blend well with loading the bases intentionally. Just as relevant was the proclivity of the Cardinals’ closer to provide those walks to his opponents. Still, the notion of facing an MVP rather than a likely pinch-hitter seemed strange, even in the moment.
Ultimately, the Brewers took their first lead of the night during the Yelich at-bat. But Yelich didn’t beat Reyes. Reyes beat Reyes. He spiked a changeup trickled past Molina and allowed the go-ahead run to score.
“Way too over-aggressive on that pitch to Yelich there,” Reyes said of his wild pitch. “It ended up costing us. It was supposed to be a changeup. Just ended up yanking it.”
What makes criticism of Shildt’s managing of the situation complicated is that his precise logic for avoiding a bases-loaded situation against Peterson—the possibility of command issues for Reyes—is the reason the Brewers took the lead, anyway. Better answers to some difficult bullpen questions have been lacking for a good portion of the season for St. Louis.
Wednesday, Shildt felt Reyes was the best option for that situation even after the issues he had endured in the outing up until that point. Given the lack of proven options elsewhere in the Cardinals' bullpen, it's hard to blame him.
Looking to steal another run for his team, Yelich took advantage of Arenado’s ejection by bunting against the shifted infield and beating the throw to first from the Gold Glover’s replacement at third base.
The wheels had officially detached from the Cardinals’ wagons. Though Yadier Molina would provide an RBI hit in the bottom of the 10th, only a portion of the fans who initially entered through the Busch Stadium gates were still around to see it.
