MILWAUKEE Wis. — For game three of an opening series that had devolved into a home run derby each of the two days previous, the Cardinals were ready to roll out a starter they hoped could be the kryptonite to that high-octane brand of baseball being produced by the Brewers in a roof-closed Miller Park.
With his famed sinker in tow, could Dakota Hudson force the Brewers to start beating pitches into the dirt instead of over the outfield wall? It was a nice thought, anyway.
But they’re brewing up more than just beer in Milwaukee these days. The team that hit the second-most home runs in the National League in 2018 has picked up right where it left off last season. Despite Hudson’s proclivities for inducing grounders, Milwaukee teed off on him for three home runs Saturday to spoil his first-ever major league start, as the Cardinals fell 4-2.
“They were down,” Hudson said of his pitches that were belted for home runs. “I’m usually just throwing to my sink, so they just did a good job of hitting it.”
Outside of those few pitches punished by Christian Yelich, Travis Shaw and then Mike Moustakas, Hudson displayed some of the competitive attributes that allow you to envision a successful path forward for the 24-year-old right-hander.
Hudson fanned six Brewers across 4.1 innings Saturday, continuing to pile onto his impressive strikeout rate from the spring. It was just a matter of a few pitches that got a bit too much of the plate against guys who knew exactly what they were looking for when they saw it. Unfortunately for Hudson and the Cardinals, the Brewers have more than a couple of those kinds of hitters scattered throughout their deep lineup.
“For me, today, I felt like it was just their approach,” Hudson said. “Those guys are really strong, a lot of veteran hitters over there and knew what they could do. They took the ball backside, it wasn’t like they were yanking balls or hitting a ton of mistakes, I felt like. But they knew what they wanted and executed, and they put a good swing on it.”
After an early RBI single by Paul Goldschmidt continued his coronation to Cardinals Nation, the Cardinals only other run was scored during the top of the fourth—a half-inning that ended up looking like the fulcrum upon which the entire game rested.
When Mike Shildt sent Jose Martinez to the on-deck circle in place of the pitcher Hudson, Kolten Wong was up to bat with two on, two out. The Cardinals trailed 4-1 at the time, making Wong the potential tying run at the plate. Given that Hudson was scheduled to bat next, it might’ve been a rare example of a time when it made sense to put the tying run aboard via intentional walk, a thought process that wasn’t lost on Shildt.
So there stood Martinez, offering Brewers manager Craig Counsell the chance to visualize a threatening presence as the go-ahead run should he elect to pitch around Wong. Ultimately, the Brewers went after Wong, who rewarded them by slapping an RBI double inside the third base bag. Whoops.
With Wong then representing the tying run at second, Shildt pulled back Martinez and allowed Hudson to hit for himself, and to continue in the game as the pitcher thereafter.
Now, Hudson had already surrendered the three homers, but he had only traversed three innings for a team whose bullpen had just logged 4.2 innings the night before. Even with an off-day on the horizon Monday, five to six innings from a seven-man bullpen—from which four pitchers just threw Friday—is still is sizable ask. That was ultimately an integral factor that led to Shildt’s decision to keep Hudson in the game, if it was even genuinely a decision at all.
“Look, I mean, you’re talking about the fourth inning,” Shildt said. “We get it to 4-2. At that point, we really don’t want to get five innings out of our bullpen, at that point, in a hitter’s ballpark. (Hudson) takes a confident at-bat, but it just wasn’t the spot for that to happen with the pitches he had and where our bullpen’s at. Reality is, we just wanted to be able to keep it right there, 4-2, and we felt like we had a shot to score some more runs. Obviously we didn’t, but yeah, just can’t get into our bullpen in the fourth.”
When asked post-game whether Martinez’s presence on-deck reflected the possibility that he would take the at-bat had Wong been walked or whether Martinez was simply there to give the Brewers a reason to pitch to Wong, Shildt simply replied, “Yes.”
So while his brief answer confirmed the theory of Martinez as a decoy to influence the Wong plate appearance, it’s the other scenario for which a candid response would have been fascinating. Even despite the aforementioned strain it would have put on his bullpen, would Shildt have gone through with Martinez as the pinch-hitter if Wong had walked to load the bases with a 4-1 score?
If Shildt had genuine designs on inserting Martinez into the game for that situation, it’s interesting he didn’t go for the jugular when a mere base hit in a 4-2 game would have tied things up in the fourth.
It’s speculation into the mind of the manager, but the sum of the belief Shildt expressed in Hudson, plus Shildt’s concern for the strain on his bullpen, and the confidence he held in his offense moving forward all add up to make it difficult to believe Martinez was ever likely to hit in that spot, regardless of the outcome of Wong’s plate appearance preceding it.
“The fact is, you’re in a hitter’s ballpark with a really good lineup,” Shildt said. “So I really felt like we had a lot of time left to do some damage. It didn’t work out, but it was the right decision at the time.”
To exacerbate the second-guessing, the Cardinals struggled to generate a rally against the Milwaukee bullpen the rest of the night, and by the time the game reached the ninth, the time to do so had definitively passed. That's because after resting Friday, Josh Hader made his second appearance of the series. You already know what that means.
Hader delivered nine pitches for nine strikes, mowing down the side for an immaculate inning—a feat accomplished only four times across MLB in 2018. Hader’s dominance capped a quiet night at the plate for St. Louis, leaving Cardinals fans longing for the butterfly effect of a fourth-inning at-bat by Jose Martinez.
