(KMOV.com) — The exact cause is hard to pinpoint. Whether it's the powerful mashers that line their batting order or the youthful exuberance that establishes the concept of momentum as an undeniable force in their favor, playing against the San Diego Padres in the postseason is a pressure cooker.
The Cardinals first learned it the hard way in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the two teams Thursday night. Home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado drew San Diego back into the game—both on the scoreboard and within the suddenly pounding pulse of their dugout.
In the seventh innings of the winner-take-all series finale Friday, the Cardinals bent under the pressure again. A throwing error by Kolten Wong on a would-be double play ball fell just out of the grasp of Paul DeJong at the second base bag, leading to a bases loaded, no-out situation after the Cardinals decided to walk Fernando Tatis Jr. intentionally.
Tommy Edman then had a chance to turn a double play on the next batter, but his foot missed the bag at third. Yadier Molina failed to corral his throw to the plate. Everybody was safe, and the Padres were cooking again.
In retrospect, the events of that doomed seventh inning may not have even mattered—not the error, the miscues, nor the fact that Alex Reyes walked in the next run to further fuel the Padres—because the Cardinals never did score in the game.
In their final chance to do so in the ninth, St. Louis struck out looking, in order, with Matt Carpenter, Dexter Fowler and the sacrificial lamb, pinch-hitter Austin Dean bringing the 2020 season to a close. The Padres defeated the Cardinals 4-0 to advance to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, sending St. Louis home for the winter in the process.
Though the Cardinals had the series lead, a handful of innings from closing out the Padres Thursday evening, San Diego displayed the ability to turn the tables in a hurry.
"They play the game with some enthusiasm, but they also play the game with some substance, as well," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "That's a nice club and I wish them the best."
The Cardinals had confidence heading into Game 3 Friday because they knew they were handed the ball to Jack Flaherty. That confidence was proven well-placed by his performance, as Flaherty struck out eight batters over six innings of one-run baseball, pitching the Cardinals into position to win a game.
"That's why Jack's an ace," Shildt said of Flaherty being at his best with the season on the line Friday. "That's what they do."
The lapse in production from the offense, though, ensured Flaherty's efforts were in vain. The Cardinals conceivably held an advantage heading into the game given the knowledge that injuries would force the Padres into a makeshift parade of pitchers throughout the game, but St. Louis was unable to capitalize offensively.
Scattering just four hits, the Cardinals were blanked in the most important game of the season against what should have been a pretty weary Padres pitching staff.
"There was no mysteries about what they were doing," Shildt said of the Padres pitchers Friday. "To their credit they were able to execute it."
San Diego marched out a total of nine pitchers, shutting out the Cardinals in what was billed from the start as a bullpen day for the home team. After strong offensive games earlier in the series, the dormant offense for the Cardinals—a problem at times throughout their season—resurfaced in the worst possible moment on Friday.
The loss forced the Cardinals into reflecting upon the trying season they had just completed. Through devastating injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak among the team and the heartbreaking passing of multiple members of the Cardinals family this year, the team holds pride in the way it faced more adversity than it ever expected—and came out on the other side of it.
"It's a pretty remarkable accomplishment, quite candidly," Mike Shildt said. "I don't want to sit here and say—we're not satisfied with what just happened. We're not satisfied with our season being over in the Wild Card. I want to make that perfectly clear. Nobody in that clubhouse is satisfied. There's some disappointed people in that clubhouse.
"But there's also, from my seat, a sense of satisfaction of, in an unusual year we had the most unusual, and we were able to get where we got (dealing) with a lot of different well-documented things. So remarkable is probably the first word that comes to my mind."
