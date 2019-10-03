ATLANTA (KMOV.com) -- Twice, the Cardinals had Braves starter Dallas Keuchel on the ropes. Twice, they came up empty.
Situational hitting was a rumor to the Cardinals in the third and fourth innings, as Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina each grounded softly to third, resulting in costly 5-3 double plays right when it looked like the Cardinals could pounce.
Though the Braves only led 1-0 at the time, it began to feel like the lead grew with every offensive misfire.
Eventually, it was the Braves relievers who ended up footing the bill, as the Cardinals reversed the early-game trend with the game on the line late.
With a four-run ninth that included a pair of two-run doubles by Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong, the Cardinals left SunTrust Park Thursday night with an inspired 7-6 win in a game with twists and turns throughout.
Harrison Bader began turning the tide for the Birds in the fifth when he manufactured some offense with his legs. The defense-first Cardinals outfielder hit .205 during the regular season, but he came up with a critical single to lead off the the inning.
Miles Mikolas advanced Bader to second with a sacrifice bunt, before the speedster stole third to land 90-feet from a Cardinals run. With a ground out to second, Dexter Fowler got him home, and the Cardinals were on the board.
But after defensive gaffes put St. Louis at a 3-1 deficit entering the eighth, the Cardinals were going to need more than small ball to win Game 1.
In the eighth, Paul Goldschmidt homered to inject some energy into the comeback effort. Though the Cardinals still trailed at the time, several players mentioned after the game that Goldschmidt's bomb felt like a turning point. Mike Shildt agreed.
"You're down 3-1. Their guys are getting some outs, we're still taking some good at-bats, just nothing to show for it," Shildt said. "And then Goldy gets into one and you know you're a swing away. Definitely got some life back to us, but I don't want to minimize that we didn't have life before that. But when you get down 3-1, next thing you know, boom, 3-2, and here we go. Big swing."
Later in the eighth, Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong logged consecutive two-out singles to set-up a pinch-hit opportunity for Matt Carpenter, who delivered off Braves closer Mark Melancon for the game-tying hit RBI. Though the Cardinals rally ended when Wong was thrown out at home trying to score the go-ahead run, St. Louis had plenty left in the tank when it came to big hits.
Still working against Melancon in the ninth, the top of the lineup in Edman and Dexter Fowler peppered base hits to force the Braves into a string of difficult decisions. First, the Braves pitched around Goldschmidt to load the bases for Ozuna, who made them pay with a two-run double down the left field line.
"You can tell he didn't get a pitch he liked first pitch," Shildt said of Ozuna's at-bat in the ninth. "Chased on the breaking ball, and then you could see him kind of reset, not try to do too much, just put a swing on it. And he got rewarded with a nice double down the line with two runs. Big swing, good at-bat, great approach."
Brian Snitker then intentionally walked Molina to load the bases again. After a strikeout of DeJong got Atlanta one step closer to escaping the frame, Kolten Wong dealt another punishing blow with a double down the right field line to put the Cardinals ahead 7-3.
Against a Braves team whose postseason tagline is "Relentless," the Cardinals proved such a motto would fit their team just as well.
“It’s huge. That’s what we do,” Wong said. “We try to get the next guy up. Regardless of what it is. We’re not trying to hit homers. I mean, we have our guys on the team who—we know our powers guys—and the rest of us are just trying to keep the line moving. That’s been our philosophy all year.”
