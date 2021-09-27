(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals' epic run over the last few weeks has taken the world of Major League Baseball by storm. It's no surprise with the team's recent success that some of the individual players who have been catapulting the club to greatness are picking up personal accolades, as well.
Another such piece of recognition came Monday as Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader was named NL Player of the Week. Bader became the second Cardinal in a row and the team's third player in the past five weeks to earn the honor.
Bader followed up teammate Tyler O'Neill's massive week with one of his own, going 15-for-29 (.517) with three home runs and five doubles for a slugging percentage of 1.000. Bader scored 10 runs, drove in six and went 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts as a catalyst to the continuation of St. Louis' franchise-record 16-game winning streak.
The 27-year-old defensive stalwart has been locked in offensively this month, posting a .359 batting average and 1.055 OPS since September 1. His biggest swing of the month arguably came in the eighth inning Sunday, as Bader launched a game-tying home run onto Waveland Avenue beyond the confines of Wrigley Field.
AY BAY BADER🤟🤟 pic.twitter.com/V2J3nVJIy2— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 26, 2021
The Cardinals eventually won the game, 4-2, to sweep the Cubs and extend the streak to 16 games.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
