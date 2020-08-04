(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals' COVID-19 nightmare appears to have ended.
Quarantined in the team hotel in Milwaukee for nearly a week, the Cardinals required two consecutive batches of negatives test results in order to be cleared by MLB to travel and return to the field to play games. The team received confirmation Tuesday night that their second straight batch of tests—which were administered Tuesday morning—had indeed come back clean, which immediately clears the Cardinals to travel home to St. Louis.
This news puts the Cardinals on track to fly to St. Louis Wednesday morning and go through workouts at Busch Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to game action against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Earlier Tuesday, the Cardinals announced the names of six of the seven positive COVID-19 test results among the team's players. All of those players besides Rangel Ravelo were officially added to the injured list later in the day. John Mozeliak revealed Tuesday night that Ravelo was not added to the injured list with the rest of the group because placing another player there without having added any additional players to the active roster would have placed the Cardinals below roster minimums. The Cardinals have not yet announced the additions to the roster who will take the place of those added to the injured list Tuesday.
Carlos Martinez, who has not been confirmed by the team as positive for COVID-19, was also added to the injured list Tuesday.
Brad Miller was the only Cardinal added to the active roster Tuesday. He came off the injured list after previously dealing with right ankle bursitis. In looking to replace the players who tested positive, the Cardinals are expected to make several other roster additions later this week.
Max Schrock is an possibility to be added to the Cardinals infield mixture after losing Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa to the injured list due to COVID-19.
With regard to pitchers Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera, who have been in Springfield at the team's satellite training camp after previously testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in July, John Mozeliak said Tuesday night, "considering all the things happening, I wouldn't be shocked to see them on the move."
The implication was that the two pitchers would be added to the Cardinals active roster later this week, though Mozeliak declined to confirm any of those moves during Tuesday night's Zoom call with reporters.
