The Cardinals haven't pulled off any major moves yet this week as the July 31 trade deadline approaches, but it looks like the team is ready to give one of their struggling players a chance to get right in the minors.
Harrison Bader appears to have been optioned to Memphis, as the 25-year-old outfielder is no longer listed on the Cardinals active roster by MLB.com. Though the Cardinals transactions log on their official team website does not list Bader as having been optioned as of the publishing of this story, the Memphis Redbirds roster and Bader's player page have both been updated with the transaction listed.
The Cardinals have not yet announced this move, and the team's website lists the active roster at 24 members, so it is not clear who will be replacing Bader on the roster. Matt Carpenter is currently on a rehab assignment with the Springfield Cardinals, but his immediate return to the roster would be a surprise. Carpenter has struggled mightily in his stint in the minors rehabbing a foot contusion, as the Cardinals third baseman has gone 0-for-16 with six strikeouts.
Memphis outfielders Lane Thomas and Randy Arozarena are both interesting candidates for promotions; of the two, only Thomas is currently on the 40-man roster.
Bader's demotion to Memphis would not be a significant surprise considering the issues he has been having offensively of late. After going 0-for-4 in a start against the Astros Sunday, Bader's batting average for the season has fallen to .195. His average peaked at .269 on May 24, but since then, Bader has looked lost at the plate, compiling a .135 average with a .520 OPS. Bader has not recorded a hit since July 19.
Though his center field defense is among the best in the majors, the Cardinals have not felt comfortable putting him in the starting lineup nearly as often recently, due to his deficiencies at the plate.
In other Cardinals news Monday, the team announced a trade for Zac Rosscup, a left-handed reliever in the Dodgers organization. The Cardinals acquired Rosscup for cash considerations. The 31-year-old has spent time this season with Seattle, Los Angeles and Toronto, and owns a 2-0 record with a 5.00 ERA in the big leagues this year. He was not added to the Cardinals 40-man roster, and was assigned to Memphis.
This story will be updated.
