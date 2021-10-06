(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals have announced their 26-man roster for Wednesday night's Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The squad includes 12 pitchers and 14 positions players, one of which is making his first-ever appearance on an MLB roster.
St. Louis will have a new threat off their bench Wednesday in the form of 23-year-old slugger Juan Yepez. After coming to the Cardinals in the trade that sent Matt Adams to Atlanta in 2017, Yepez has quietly worked his way through the Cardinals' minor-league system. He never profiled as a bonafide future big-leaguer, though, until his breakout performance this season across Springfield and Memphis.
Yepez opened the season with Double-A Springfield and found immediate success with five home runs and a .958 OPS in 19 games to open the year. That effort earned Yepez a promotion to Triple-A Memphis, where he continued his torrid start and posted even more impressive numbers at the highest level of the minors. With Memphis this season, Yepez launched 22 home runs in 357 plate appearances while compiling a robust .289/.382/.589 batting line.
Though the rookie's inclusion on the roster for the Cardinals' biggest game of the year might seem unorthodox, it makes sense to house the extra bench bat for this one-game scenario. Rather than rostering their full slate of starting pitchers for the single-game round, the Cardinals left off probable NLDS Game 1 starter Jon Lester as well as fellow starter J.A. Happ. Both would likely appear on the roster for a longer series, but in an all-hands-on-deck situation Wednesday, the Cardinals opted for potential thump off the bench.
Adam Wainwright will make the start for the Cardinals on the mound, with a fully-rested bullpen available behind him as St. Louis seeks to advance to an NLDS appearance against the San Francisco Giants. That bullpen group will include Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson, both of whom recently returned from injuries and will be available in a relief role for the Cardinals Wednesday.
The Cardinals' full Wild Card Game roster is listed as follows:
PITCHERS (12): Gėnesis Cabrera-LHP, Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Luis Garcia-RHP, Dakota Hudson-RHP, Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP, T.J McFarland-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Andrew Miller-LHP, Alex Reyes-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP, Kodi Whitley-RHP;
CATCHERS (2): Andrew Knizner and Yadier Molina;
INFIELDERS (8): Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Rondón, Edmundo Sosa and Juan Yepez;
OUTFIELDERS (4): Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O’Neill.
