(KMOV.com) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, the latest alteration comes to a beloved annual event for Cardinals fans.
The Cardinals announced Monday that the 2021 Winter Warm-Up event will be held virtually January 16-18, 2021 as a result of a lingering pandemic. The event is typically held in downtown St. Louis and features numerous appearances by members of the Cardinals organization, including many current and former players. The team also announced that the Cardinals Caravan has been canceled.
In past years, the Cardinals Caravan has operated as a miniature version of the Winter Warm-Up, traveling across the sprawling geographic footholds of Cardinals fans in towns and cities throughout the region. This year, all elements representing both events will be carried out virtually as the Cardinals look to prioritize health and safety while still engaging with their fans in an adjusted format.
“We are disappointed that we had to cancel the in-person events of the annual Winter Warm-Up and Cardinals Caravan, but we are excited that we are still able to deliver some fun and interactive online experiences, while keeping the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, players, and employees our top priority,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations in a press release from the team.
The release states that all proceeds from this year's event, which will feature raffle items and personalized collectibles available for purchase, will continue to support kids in the community. The annual event is the largest fundraising effort organized by Cardinals Care.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t canceled our mission of supporting children in our community, so we’re shifting the event to an online format where fans can safely get autographed items from their favorite players and alumni, win raffles, bid on exclusive auction items, hear from front office leadership and interact with their favorite Cardinals.”
Fans can visit cardinals.com/wwu for important dates on the 2021 Winter Warm-Up schedule, and to view the complete list of autograph item availability.
