(KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced Saturday that two players have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet from the official Cardinals Twitter account, the team stated that pitchers Ricardo Sanchez and Genesis Cabrera have tested positive for the virus.
"We did have two players test positive for COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera," John Mozeliak said in a statement in the tweet. "We also have a few tests pending and will know more tomorrow."
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Friday that several players had arrived to camp within recent days on an MLB charter from Latin America. Sanchez and Cabrera were both on that flight.
Shildt shared that while he was clearly disappointed for the two players having to endure this situation, he wasn't overly surprised by the idea that positive tests are cropping up around the league.
"The expectation was there was a pretty good chance that we, in the industry, would have some positive tests," he said.
Shildt said Saturday that several players had tests still pending, but stressed that due to privacy laws, he is unable to divulge specific details. Shildt stated that the conditions of Sanchez and Cabrera were revealed by the team because of the players' own willingness to have that health information be made public.
Shildt noted that both players were asymptomatic as of Saturday. Sanchez and Cabrera are both left-handed pitchers that were expected to contribute to the club's pitching depth. Shildt said, in light of the positive tests impacting the pitching depth, that the unfortunate situation could lead to other players having additional opportunities to step up to fill the void.
"We're still in a really good place to be able to execute our baseball activities," Shildt said.
