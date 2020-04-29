Cardinals announce ticket refunds for April, May games

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a ticket refund policy for fans who have tickets to April and May games.
A list of impacted games are as follows:
April 2, 4-5 vs. Orioles May 4-6 vs. Padres
April 6-9 vs. Dodgers May 8-10 vs. Mets
April 20-22 vs. Reds May 18-21 vs. Braves
April 24-26 vs. Marlins May 22-24 vs. Diamondbacks
May 29-31 vs. Pirates
- Season ticket buyers for full, half or 27-game plans will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. The refund will be automatically credited back to the original credit card used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
- Ticket packs for 10, six, and five games will be refunded automatically based on a pro-rated formula for the games in April and May. The tickets do not need to be returned to the team unless they were purchased with cash.
- Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any ticket credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.
- All-inclusive tickets and party suite tickets will be refunded along with the ticket fees automatically for purchases of 19 or fewer.
If the purchases were made with cash, in person at Busch Stadium, then the actual tickets will need to be returned, and there is a process spelled out at cardinals.com/refund for how to do that by mail.
Fans can view all of our ticket refund information here. For additional ticketing questions, fans are asked to email at tickets@cardinals.com or calling 314-345-9000.
