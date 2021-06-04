ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals announced Friday that tickets for theme night games in 2021 are currently on sale.
The theme night games include Margaritaville Night, Pride Night, Peanuts Night, Christmas in July and African American American Heritage Night. Former players such as Bo Hart, David Freese, Rick Ankiel and Hall of Famer Lee Smith will be returning for Budweiser Bash.
Theme nights are returning to Busch Stadium for the first time in two years as fans were not allowed in the ballpark during the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. The stadium will allow fans in at full capacity starting June 14.
For a fill list of Theme Nights, click here.
