ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday was scheduled to be the Cardinals' home opener, but with the MLB season on hold, the organization announced it will host a Stay Home Opener on social media.
“We know our fans miss baseball, and we miss it too,” said Bill DeWitt III, Team President. “We would love to be celebrating our home opener tomorrow, but the current situation demands that we all help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and practicing social distancing. We hope our millions of fans will check out our website and social feeds which will celebrate some past home openers and also provide helpful links from our community partners on health and wellness issues.”
[READ]: London Series between Cardinals and Cubs canceled due to coronavirus
The event encourages fans to show their spirit by wearing Cardinals gear and sharing their home opener memories on social medial with the hashtag #STLStayHomeOpener.
Digital signs will be available for download from the team's website so fans can show support for medical personnel and first responders, as well as loved ones.
The team will engage with fans and influencers throughout the day across social platforms, and will highlight exclusive Opening Day videos and photo collections from previous years.
Additionally, KMOX will be hosting a two-hour Cardinals special broadcast from 4-6pm featuring interviews with current and former players, including Chris Carpenter, Lance Berkman, Willie McGee, Mike Shildt, Adam Wainwright, Tony LaRussa and more.
