ST. LOUIS (BaseballSTL/KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals have announced details for the seventh annual Star Wars Night to be held at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 5.
Theme tickets for Star Wars Night are available for a variety of prices and go on sale Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. at cardinals.com/starwars.
Fans who purchase a special Star Wars Night theme ticket will receive a one-of-a-kind Star Wars-themed Cardinals mesh pullover jersey featuring the traditional Cardinal birds perched atop a lightsaber. A portion of each special ticket sold will be donated to Stand Up To Cancer.
Fans must purchase the special theme ticket in order to receive the exclusive jersey.
During the 7:15 p.m. matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, Busch Stadium will be transformed with the sights and sounds from the movies including special scoreboard graphics and music. Prior to the game, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take their photo with costumed characters situated throughout the ballpark.
Star Wars Night is just one of the many unique personalized Theme Ticket promotions planned for the 2019 season. A full schedule of theme events will be released in January.
Click here for more information on Cardinals Star Wars Night.
