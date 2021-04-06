(KMOV.com) — First pitch between the Cardinals and Brewers at Busch Stadium Thursday is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., but as St. Louis fans know, the ceremonies at the home opener begin long before the game does.
As they prepare to welcome fans back into the building at Busch, the Cardinals released a schedule detailing the order of operations for Thursday's home opener against Milwaukee. Though the COVID-19 pandemic lingers to limit the events in a few ways compared to previous years, the Cardinals have announced many familiar elements for this year's festivities—including the famous Budweiser Clydesdales making their return to Busch Stadium.
Below is the schedule released by the Cardinals for the home opener at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8:
Pregame Schedule
12:00 — 12:50 PM — Cardinals batting practice (subject to change)
12:55 — 1:50 PM — Brewers batting practice (subject to change)
1:00 PM — Gates Open
2021 Cardinals Magnet Schedule: All fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring the 2021 Cardinals schedule, compliments of Budweiser.
2:30 PM — Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
2:33 PM — Lou Brock & Bob Gibson tribute.
2:35 PM — Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers to centerfield batter’s eye.
2:38 PM — Salute to Mike Shannon from KMOX radio booth.
2:40 PM — Introduction of Cardinals Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr. at home plate.
2:41 PM — Introduction of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford motorcade. The players will ride in 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat trucks.
2:53 PM — Introduction of the Milwaukee Brewers.
2:57 PM — Moment of silence
2:58 PM — National Anthem performed from centerfield batter’s eye by Dr. Shephali Wulff, an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health in St. Louis.
3:00 PM — Cardinals Opening Day video
3:02 PM — Ceremonial First Pitch by Cardinals Hall of Fame 3B Scott Rolen to current Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado
3:15 PM — First Pitch
