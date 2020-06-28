(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals have announced their list of 44 participants for the team's Summer Camp, the second 'spring training' session set to begin the first week of July.
On the pitching side, the team tabbed Genesis Cabrera, Brett Cecil, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Kwang Hyun Kim, Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sanchez, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford to the initial Summer Camp roster.
A notable absence from the list is John Brebbia, as the reliever will miss the 2020 campaign after having Tommy John surgery last month. Johan Oviedo is an intriguing inclusion; though the 22-year-old had mixed results in his first taste of Double-A Springfield after a promotion last season, he impressed coaches with a 3.18 ERA in four spring training outings before coronavirus put a pause on the season.
Jordan Hicks, far enough in his recovery after his Tommy John surgery last year, also makes the cut and figures to be a player the Cardinals will see return to the mound at some point during the season. A social media video this week showed Hicks pitching in the Busch Stadium bullpen as he prepares for his return to game action.
Jordan Hicks is back at Busch Stadium putting in work
The Cardinals named five catchers, 10 infielders and seven outfielders to the roster.
Catchers: Jose Godoy, Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters
Infielders: Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller, John Nogowski, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock, Edmundo Sosa, Kolten Wong
Outfielders: Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Dylan Carlson, Dexter Fowler, Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, Justin Williams
Top prospect Dylan Carlson has not yet been added to the Cardinals 40-man roster, but could feasibly be under consideration for playing time in St. Louis at some point this summer.
A press release Sunday noted that the team will make a future announcement on additional players in its 60-player pool. Similar to the 40-man roster in typical seasons, the 60-player pool is the group from which teams are eligible to promote players to the active roster during the shortened 2020 MLB season. The other 16 players in the 60-player pool will head to the Cardinals' Double-A facility in Springfield for the satellite training camp later in July.
