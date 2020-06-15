ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals have announced their refund policy for tickets to June home games.
The refund policy applies to the following games:
June 1-2 vs. Blue Jays, June 16-18 vs. Rockies, June 19-21 vs. Reds, June 29-30 vs. Nationals
Season Ticket Holders (Full, Half and 27-game Plans)
Season Ticket Holders will receive the same account credit or refund they previously chose for April and May; No action is required to receive the same credit or refund; if a different account action is desired, a season ticket holder should email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com, or contact their personal account executive.
Single-Game Tickets / Theme Tickets
Single-Game and Theme Ticket buyers will be refunded their full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive a refund, unless purchased with cash or a Cardinals gift card in-person at the Busch Stadium box office.
10-Game, 6-Game and 5-Game Packs
Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive a refund, unless purchased with cash or a Cardinals gift card in-person at the Busch Stadium box office.
All-Inclusive and Party Suite Tickets
All-Inclusive and Party Suite tickets will be refunded their full purchase price, including fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive a refund, unless purchased with cash or a Cardinals gift card in-person at the Busch Stadium box office.
Luxury Suite Tickets
Cardinals Luxury Suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their suite refund options.
Group Tickets
Consignment Group Tickets (300+ tickets): A group leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.
Small Group Tickets (20-299 tickets) will be refunded their full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive a refund, unless purchased with cash or a Cardinals gift card in-person at the Busch Stadium box office.
Cash / Gift Card Ticket Purchases at Busch Stadium
Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium box office, with cash or Cardinals gift cards will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund form found HERE to obtain a refund via mail.
Stubhub / Other Secondary Market Ticket Purchases
Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.
The announcement comes the same day as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he 'not confident' there will be any baseball played in 2020. A game has yet to be played this season due to COVID-19 and negotiations between the players and owners about when to resume and how money will be divided up are at an impasse.
Anyone with questions regarding ticket refunds can contact the Cardinals at tickets@cardinals.com or by calling 314.345.9000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.