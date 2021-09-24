Cardinals Brewers Baseball

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the Cardinals continue to charge toward the postseason, the club announced ticket availability for a potential NLDS series. 

Tickets for the division series will go on sale at noon Tuesday, September 28, costing as low as $20. Currently, the Redbirds would face the Dodgers in the Wild Card game, and if they win and advance to the NLDS, they would host Game 3 Monday, October 11. They would also potentially host Game 4 the next day. 

If the Cards manage to edge out Milwaukee and win the NL Central, their NLDS home games would be Game 1 on Friday, October 8, Game 2 on Saturday, October 9, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, October 14.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314.345.9000. Fans can also receive ticket access for all 2021 Cardinals postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2022 season tickets.

Ticket details for possible National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.

