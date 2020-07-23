Busch Stadium

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One day before the start of the season, the Cardinals announced their opening day roster.

The Cardinals open the 60-game season Friday against the Pirates. Carlos Martinez is returning to the starting rotation and newcomer Kwang Hyun Kim is set to be the closer.

Reliever Jordan Hicks has chosen to sit out the season due to COVID-19 worries.

The roster is below:

Pitchers:

Junior Fernandez-RHP

Jack Flaherty-RHP

John Gant-RHP

Austin Gomber-LHP

Ryan Helsley-RHP

Dakota Hudson-RHP

Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP

Carlos Martínez-RHP

Miles Mikolas-RHP

Andrew Miller-LHP

Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP

Adam Wainwright-RHP

Tyler Webb-LHP

Kodi Whitley-RHP

Infielders: 

Matt Carpenter

Paul DeJong

Tommy Edman

Paul Goldschmidt

Rangel Ravelo

Edmundo Sosa

Kolten Wong

Catchers:

Andrew Knizner

Yadier Molina

Matt Wieters

Outfielders:

Harrison Bader

Austin Dean

Dexter Fowler

Tyler O’Neill

Lane Thomas

