ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One day before the start of the season, the Cardinals announced their opening day roster.
The Cardinals open the 60-game season Friday against the Pirates. Carlos Martinez is returning to the starting rotation and newcomer Kwang Hyun Kim is set to be the closer.
Reliever Jordan Hicks has chosen to sit out the season due to COVID-19 worries.
The roster is below:
Pitchers:
Junior Fernandez-RHP
Jack Flaherty-RHP
John Gant-RHP
Austin Gomber-LHP
Ryan Helsley-RHP
Dakota Hudson-RHP
Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP
Carlos Martínez-RHP
Miles Mikolas-RHP
Andrew Miller-LHP
Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP
Adam Wainwright-RHP
Tyler Webb-LHP
Kodi Whitley-RHP
Infielders:
Matt Carpenter
Paul DeJong
Tommy Edman
Paul Goldschmidt
Rangel Ravelo
Edmundo Sosa
Kolten Wong
Catchers:
Andrew Knizner
Yadier Molina
Matt Wieters
Outfielders:
Harrison Bader
Austin Dean
Dexter Fowler
Tyler O’Neill
Lane Thomas
