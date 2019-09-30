ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- As the Cardinals gear up for a division matchup against the Braves, the organization announced ticket sales for a potential National League Championship Series.
NLCS tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 2 at noon central time.
Depending on how the NLDS shakes out, the Cardinals could host up to four NLCS games from October 11-19.
If the Cards advance to play the Dodgers, they would host NLCS games 3, 4, and 5 at Busch Stadium on October 14, 15, and 16, respectively.
If they advance to play the Nationals or Brewers, they would host NLCS games 1, 2, 6 and 7 on October 11, 12, 18, and 19, respectively.
NLCS tickets will be available at cardinals.com and via phone at 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.
In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2019 Cardinals postseason games if the place a deposit on new 2020 season tickets.
Ticketing details for possible World Series games will be announced at a later date.
