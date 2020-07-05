ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19. He becomes the third identified Cardinals player and fourth individual in all to record a positive test.
A update from President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak:Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19. He is self-isolating and is currently asymptomatic. We are still awaiting results from earlier tests and will provide an update as information becomes available.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 5, 2020
"Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19," John Mozeliak said in a statement released by the team. "He is self-isolating and is currently asymptomatic. We are still awaiting results from earlier tests and will provide an update as information becomes available."
Left-handed pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez were confirmed to have tested positive on Saturday. Like Montero, both pitchers were said to have been asymptomatic for COVID-19 symptoms.
Montero, as 21-year-old third base prospect, was added late to the Cardinals roster for Summer Camp at Busch Stadium when the team confirmed he was able to travel from the Dominican Republic. Cabrera was confirmed by the team to have traveled on that charter from Latin America. Sanchez is believed to have been on the flight, as well.
Though no substantive updates have been given about their statuses by the team as of yet, the absences of other notable pitchers like Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes in the early days of Cardinals Summer Camp this week are noticeable during this critical time of training prior to the beginning of the season.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.