(KMOV.com) -- With the 2021 season hitting the home stretch, the Cardinals have given fans something to look forward to in 2022 with the release of their Spring Training schedule.
The Cardinals will return to Roger Dean Stadium in February for their 25th year at the team's training site in Jupiter, Florida. The 2022 Grapefruit League slate features 15 home dates and 15 road dates for the Cardinals, beginning with a road game against the Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 26. The first home game takes place the following day, when the Cardinals host the Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium on February 27.
In total, the Cardinals will host six different Grapefruit League opponents in 2022, including home contests against the Detroit Tigers (March 3) and New York Yankees (March 19). The team will also host a slew of regular spring opponents including the Marlins (four games), Astros (three games), Nationals (three games) and Mets (three games).
The Cardinals make one trip to the west coast of Florida during the 2022 spring schedule as they will travel to Tampa to face the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday, March 5. Their next match-up on the two-day Gulf Coast swing comes against the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland on Sunday, March 6.
St. Louis breaks camp on Sunday, March 27 ahead of their season opener in Pittsburgh on March 31. According to a release from the team, the Cardinals will make future announcements regarding 2022 Spring Training game times, ticket availability and player report dates at a later time.
The complete 2022 Cardinals Spring Training scheduled can be viewed at cardinals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.