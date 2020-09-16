(KMOV.com) — With the most chaotic Major League Baseball season in decades wrapping up its regular season over the next couple weeks, let's take a moment to dream about the future.
A little more than five months from now, in a far-off land called Jupiter, Florida, the St. Louis Cardinals will begin anew their preparations for another baseball season—hopefully one you'll be able to enjoy from your seat inside the actual stadium.
It's a foreign concept amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, but as the Cardinals announced their 2021 Spring Training schedule Wednesday, it felt good to imagine a more fulfilling sports viewing experience than the one we've had for much of this year.
The Cardinals are scheduled to open up Grapefruit League play down in Florida on February 27, 2021. St. Louis takes on the Miami Marlins that day at Roger Dean Stadium, the team's first of 15 home games throughout the spring training slate.
That Grapefruit League home opener date is a bit later in the month compared to the 2020 Spring Training schedule, in which the Cardinals opened the spring season with their first official game on February 22. Official report dates and dates for the start of full-squad workouts have not yet been released; this year, the Cardinals first full-squad workout was February 17, so with a slight delay to next year's Grapefruit League schedule, it's conceivable the report dates would also be pushed back by a few days. The team has not yet made any announcements regarding ticket sales for the Spring Training slate, as those determinations will likely take place in the coming months based on the status of the pandemic.
Most of the Cardinals spring games are played on the Atlantic Coast side of the state of Florida, against the Marlins (in the Jupiter stadium shared by the two clubs), the Mets in Port St. Lucie and the Astros and Nationals in nearby West Palm Beach. The Cardinals will also travel to the western side of the state to take on the Braves in Venice and the Twins in Fort Myers. In total, the Cardinals are scheduled for 30 Grapefruit League games, which includes two split-squad dates on the schedule. The full schedule can be viewed on the team website.
The Cardinals will break camp on Sunday, March 28, after which the team will be wheels up to Cincinnati for the regular season opener against the Reds on April 1. That's the same location the Cardinals were scheduled to begin the 2020 season before COVID-19 altered the original plans—let's hope 2021 is the year the Redbirds get to complete that season-opening trip as scheduled.
