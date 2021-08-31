St Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 30: Jon Lester #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(KMOV.com) — The next battle between wild card contenders from the NL Central will have to wait for another day.

With the evening weather forecast in Cincinnati looking ominous, the decision came down Tuesday afternoon to postpone Tuesday's game between the Cardinals and Reds at Great American Ballpark. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Per the 2021 MLB rules for doubleheaders, both games will be seven innings in length.

Heading into that doubleheader, the Cardinals trail the Reds by 2.5 games for the second wild card spot in the National League. Miles Mikolas was set to oppose Sonny Gray on Tuesday. It's conceivable both starters will be shifted to start one of the Wednesday games.

