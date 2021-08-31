(KMOV.com) — The next battle between wild card contenders from the NL Central will have to wait for another day.
With the evening weather forecast in Cincinnati looking ominous, the decision came down Tuesday afternoon to postpone Tuesday's game between the Cardinals and Reds at Great American Ballpark. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Per the 2021 MLB rules for doubleheaders, both games will be seven innings in length.
Tonight's #Reds-Cardinals game has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled as a split doubleheader tomorrow. Game 1 will be the rescheduled game from tonight and will begin at 1:10pm ET. Game 2 will be at 6:40pm ET. More info at https://t.co/qLFz43s3WP. pic.twitter.com/cJCnwrUPTP— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 31, 2021
Heading into that doubleheader, the Cardinals trail the Reds by 2.5 games for the second wild card spot in the National League. Miles Mikolas was set to oppose Sonny Gray on Tuesday. It's conceivable both starters will be shifted to start one of the Wednesday games.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
