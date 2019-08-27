The Cardinals and Brewers experienced a nine-minute rain delay during their game at Miller Park on Tuesday night.
Wait, what?
That's right: a rain delay at a domed stadium occurred when the skies opened up over the field of Miller Park, Milwaukee's home stadium that, yes, does have a roof attached to it. They just... forgot to put it on.
Boys and girls, we've seen it all now. We are going to have a rain delay at Miller Park in the seventh. The park with the retractable roof. Even the roof attendants are in a slump right now.— Tom (@Haudricourt) August 28, 2019
The delay occurred with Harrison Bader up to bat and the Cardinals leading 3-1 in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game.
We have a rain delay... At Miller Park... Which has a retractable roof... WHAT? 🤔#TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/rwyxwUyYpI— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 28, 2019
It certainly seems like a 'You had one job' kind of situation in Milwaukee.
The Cardinals currently lead the Brewers 4-1 in the eighth inning.
