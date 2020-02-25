JUPITER, Fla. — Alex Reyes got into his first action of the spring Tuesday, with decidedly mixed results.
The good news: Reyes said he felt good physically after the outing. That’s not a given considering his tumultuous injury history the last few years. Reyes missed 2017 after Tommy John surgery, made just one start in 2018 before requiring surgery to repair a right lat injury, and missed the bulk of 2019 with a variety of injuries. So, yeah, that he made it through Tuesday's outing with his health seemingly intact is a notable step in the right direction.
The bad news: mostly everything else from his 2020 Grapefruit League debut.
Reyes walked two, gave up two hits and was ultimately charged with two earned runs while recording just one out Tuesday. He left the game during his first of two scheduled innings.
The lone out he did earn arrived via strikeout, an indication that the ‘stuff’ is still not an issue for Reyes. When Reyes hit his location, the vintage form that electrified Cardinals fans down the stretch in 2016 was still on display Tuesday, these three-and-a-half years later.
But for a pitcher in Reyes’ situation—pitching so sporadically over the last three seasons—hitting location and displaying consistent command over your pitches is easier said than done.
“We underestimate how challenging it can be,” Shildt said, even before Reyes’ appearance Tuesday. “Yeah, it’s the number one responsibility to throw strikes for a pitcher, but just think about it. If you don't get to be on the mound for a couple years—it’s the highest level of baseball. So if you’re not able to get on that mound and get those touches and get the opportunity to pitch for two years in a young career, I think the expectations for that command to be there is probably a little unreasonable.”
An omen from the Cardinals manager; the command wasn’t there for Reyes on Tuesday. Understandably dejected about his performance, Reyes admitted as much after the game.
“My body feels good," Reyes said. "There's really no other way to put it—I didn't pitch well.
"At the end of the day as a pitcher you have to be able to command all your pitches and be able to throw everything in the zone. And I wasn’t able to do that.”
It’s a lack of consistency with his command that plagued Reyes in 2019, as he was ultimately demoted to Triple-A Memphis early last season following a few uninspiring performances out of the St. Louis bullpen. Reyes attributed Tuesday’s command woes to the fact that, at times throughout his 23-pitch outing, he was “overthrowing” his pitches, eager to perform in his first live action of the spring.
“There’s definitely butterflies,” Reyes said of getting back into a game following a long layoff. Reyes last pitched on June 23 for Memphis before dealing with injuries that persisted through the remainder of last season. “I was super excited to get out there. I think that might have got the best of me—trying to do too much and not staying within myself.”
Mike Shildt seemed unconcerned with Reyes' blip Tuesday, emphasizing that his primary takeaway for Reyes was just about getting back on the mound in a game situation.
That hurdle is cleared. The hard part comes next.
“It gets back to consistency,” Shildt said. “He doesn’t have to go, he’s got to do it today or next time, but just that repeatability and the feel. If he does that, he’ll have his best chance to break (camp with the Cardinals).”
It didn’t happen for Alex Reyes on Tuesday, but there’s still time for him to figure things out. The Cardinals, of course, will be more than happy to see it when he does.
“It’s still electric,” Tuesday’s starter Austin Gomber said of Reyes’ stuff on the mound. “I think that’s why everybody in the clubhouse is so excited every time he goes out. Why you guys report on it, why the Cardinals promote it, is because he’s exciting. He’s an exciting talent. Obviously, his road has been unfortunate. Nobody wants to see Alex on the (IL). Everybody wants to see him in St. Louis competing. Because if we want to win a World Championship, he’s going to be a part of it.”
