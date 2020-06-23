(KMOV.com) — The buzz around the baseball world has increased in recent days as the possibility of MLB's return in 2020 comes into focus. Even without games on the field to plan for, however, the Cardinals front office has been hard at work behind the scenes following the MLB draft earlier in June.
Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that they had reached an agreement with Jordan Walker, the club's first round draft pick from the 2020 MLB draft. Walker and his parents came to St. Louis on Tuesday for the signing, as Walker passed his physical and received a tour of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.
Walker—who said he hopes to get a tour of Busch Stadium soon—was all smiles during a Zoom conference with local reporters Tuesday.
"I'm just ready to play," Walker said. "I'm ready to be a Cardinal."
When the Cardinals selected Walker with the 21st overall pick in first round of the MLB draft earlier this month, there seemed to be little doubt that St. Louis would be able to convince the 18-year-old third baseman to sign with the team. According to Jim Callis, the Cardinals actually landed Walker for a signing bonus of $2.9 million, which comes in below the recommended slot value of $3,132,300 for that spot in the draft.
1st-rder Jordan Walker signs with @Cardinals for $2.9 mil (slot 21 value = $3,132,300). Georgia HS 3B, huge power potential, athletic for 6-ft-5 guy, may wind up in RF. Duke recruit. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 23, 2020
"I want to go to the best place where I can develop my skill, and I feel like playing for the Cardinals, that's the best place," Walker said of his decision to forgo his commitment to play collegiate baseball at Duke in order to sign with St. Louis. "I could have done that at Duke, (but) I feel like the Cardinals have more equipment, more focus throughout the whole day. The whole day, you focus on your skill. When everything was done and done, it was an easy decision to go with the Cardinals. I want to become the best baseball player I can be and I feel like they provide all the necessary options to do that. So I feel like it was an easy decision after the draft."
After agreeing to terms with Walker, the Cardinals have just a few remaining picks from the 2020 draft that remain unsigned. St. Louis Scouting director Randy Flores said Tuesday he anticipates those signings will be wrapped up shortly.
On the subject of restarting the 2020 MLB season, Mozeliak described the expectation that each MLB team will be allowed 60 players between their active roster and a 'taxi squad' of players that will stay at the ready should injuries or illness on the MLB roster require reinforcements throughout the summer. Though the importance of housing capable big-leaguers on the team's taxi squad would be considerable, given the way an outbreak of coronavirus could potentially impact a team during the season, Mozeliak also mentioned his hope that there would be an opportunity younger prospects—of Walker's ilk, potentially—to join in those baseball activities during a summer in which minor-league games are not being played.
"Obviously we are hopeful that, at some point this summer or this fall, we can have an opportunity to still have a development strategy for our younger players," Mozeliak said. "We don't know what that looks like yet, but it's certainly something we're thinking about in the back of our minds. We certainly don't want this year to be lost... I would hope you would be able to inject some younger players (into the taxi squad workouts)."
The Cardinals plan to station their taxi squad at the club's facilities in Springfield, Missouri.
Though the next steps for Walker in his professional journey are not yet known due to the nature of uncertainty surrounding the baseball industry during the coronavirus pandemic, the newest Cardinal says he's ready for whatever the future holds.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.