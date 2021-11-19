(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced several moves Friday ahead of the 40-man roster protection deadline in Major League Baseball.
St. Louis announced it has selected the contracts of RHP Jake Walsh, RHP Freddy Pacheco and utility bat Brendan Donovan to bring the team's 40-man roster to 36 players as of Friday. The Cardinals risked losing these players in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft if they were left unprotected through Friday's deadline.
Players who sign at age 18 or below must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible for selecton in the Rule 5 Draft. Players who sign at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons. The Cardinals elected to protect the above players, but left several among their top 30 prospects list unprotected.
We've known for a number of days now that outfielder Nick Plummer—the former first-round pick who revitalized his career in 2021 with an .894 OPS between Springfield and Memphis—elected free agency after the Cardinals informed him he would not be added to the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Plummer had enough minor-league service time to make the decision, and will likely latch on with another organization in the coming months.
Other notable names were left unprotected Friday, including Luken Baker, Delvin Perez and Jhon Torres. All of whom are found among the Cardinals' top 20 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
With the Rule 5 Draft scheduled for December 9, we may know soon whether any of those prospects will join new organizations for the upcoming season. There's also the possibility of a looming lockout that could delay the Rule 5 process until later in the off-season. Time will tell, as the owners and players must come together on a new collective bargaining agreement before December 1 to avoid delaying the rest of the off-season schedule.
Jake Walsh is a 26-year-old pitcher who converted to a relief role this past season, finding a degree of success in doing so. He threw 22 innings between Springfield and Memphis, posting a 2.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. Similarly, Freddy Pacheco asserted himself in the eyes of the organization in 2021 with a 3.67 ERA and 1.06 WHIP as a reliever across three levels of the minors.
The Cardinals' decisions to protect two Minor League relievers speaks to the growing emphasis around the sports of 'quantity over quality' when it comes to building a viable bullpen. The Cardinals know as well as any team that quality relievers can be found in unlikely places—take T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia, for example. Two mid-season signings that were available to any MLB team so daring as to give them the opportunity, both of whom became staples for the Cardinals down the stretch run of 2021.
Rather than allow for Walsh or Pacheco to be scooped up by an opposing team to become their next McFarland or Garcia, St. Louis wants to get a longer look at the pair.
Brendan Donovan was the third addition to the St. Louis 40-man roster Friday. He raised his stock tremendously with a strong performance in this year's Arizona Fall League. In a league filled with prospects looking to make their impressions, Donovan compiled a .308/.422/.519 batting line for a .941 OPS in 52 at-bats this fall. His versatility and ability to play multiple positions helped earn the 24-year-old left-handed hitter some consideration for a future with the Cardinals.
